PREMIER Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on 438,750 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ELGIN, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 438,750-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for a designer and manufacturer of packaging solutions in Elgin. The property, situated at 2601 Mason Road, will serve as the firm’s Midwest branch. The facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 30 dock positions, three drive-in doors, seven offices, conference rooms and open workspaces. PREMIER will install an exterior asphalt lot to accommodate 300 vehicles and 32 trailers. Completion is slated for February 2023. The project team includes architect Ware Malcomb, civil engineer Manhard Consulting and structural engineer LJB Engineers.