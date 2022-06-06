PREMIER Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on 51,950 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Suburban Chicago

This rendering shows plans for the project, which will be named 130 Lakeview Parkway.

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 51,950-square-foot speculative industrial facility in the northwest Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, eight dock positions, two drive-in doors and 86 parking spaces. Completion is slated for November. JRW Property Holdings LLC is the developer, Cornerstone is the architect, Swift Structural is the structural engineer and Connelly Electric is the electrical engineer. Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease.