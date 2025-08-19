Tuesday, August 19, 2025
The View at Rock Run Collection will consist of 14 garden-style buildings.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

PREMIER Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on 573-Unit Multifamily Development in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has broken ground on The View at Rock Run Collection, a 573-unit multifamily project in Joliet. Cullinan Properties is the developer. The View is part of the larger 310-acre Rock Run Collection mixed-use development. The View will feature 14 three-story, garden-style buildings across 30 acres. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, entertainment area, volleyball court, yoga platform, bocce ball court, cabana building and gym. Phase I of The View will include three residential buildings totaling 264 units along with a freestanding clubhouse building, three parking garages, retention ponds and additional infrastructure work. Humphreys & Partners Architects LP is the project architect.

