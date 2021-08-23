Premier Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on New Corporate Headquarters in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Office

The 50,516-square-foot, two-story project is slated for completion in July 2022.

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Premier Design + Build Group LLC has broken ground on its new corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The 50,516-square-foot, two-story project is slated for completion in July 2022. Located at 1305 Busch Parkway, the development will include outdoor workspaces, breakout rooms, huddle spaces, two canopied entrances, two drive-in doors, four dock positions and a full indoor basketball court. Premier says the move is prompted by rapid growth at the design and construction firm. Premier recently sold its previous headquarters building that it’s occupied for seven years in Itasca. The project team includes architect Cornerstone Architects Ltd., structural engineer Swift Structural Design and civil engineer Spaceco Inc.