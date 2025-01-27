PREMIER Design + Build Group Completes 1.2 MSF Phase I of Logistics Campus in Glenview, Illinois

GLENVIEW, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has completed Phase I of The Logistics Campus, a master-planned industrial campus in Glenview developed by Dermody Properties. Phase I consists of more than 1.2 million square feet across five buildings, all of which achieved LEED Silver certification. There is capacity for over 2 million square feet for future phases. As part of the project, nearly 400 trees were dug up and moved to a temporary nursery. A local landscaping company replanted the trees as trails were built.