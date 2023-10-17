PREMIER Design + Build Group Completes 88,000 SF Headquarters for Alpha Tekniko in Lake Zurich, Illinois

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has completed an 88,000-square-foot headquarters facility for Alpha Tekniko in Lake Zurich, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Alpha Tekniko is a contract manufacturer serving the healthcare industry. The firm designs, develops and produces sophisticated support surfaces, including high-tech mattresses, cushions and pads to fit an array of medical equipment like hospital beds, operating room tables and wheelchairs. The company launched in 2008 and continued to outgrow its spaces. In March 2022, the founders purchased land at 1400 Rose Road in Lake Zurich and selected PREMIER to manage design and build services for a permanent home. Construction began in October 2022.

The new facility is primarily designed for manufacturing operations with some additional space devoted to offices. The building features eight dock positions and two drive-in doors. The new headquarters is fully solar powered with 444 solar panels. Additional sustainable features include high-efficiency rooftop HVAC units, high R-value precast concrete panels that increase insulating effectiveness, special emissions towers for air purification, motion-sensitive lighting and VOC-free paints. Project partners included Cornerstone Architects Ltd. and civil engineer SpaceCo.