Phase II involved the construction of three new buildings, expanding the industrial park by more than 2 million square feet.
PREMIER Design + Build Group Completes Phase II of Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — PREMIER Design + Build Group has completed Phase II of the Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Columbus. CT Realty is the developer of the 382-acre industrial park. Phase II included three new buildings, expanding the development by more than 2 million square feet. Phase II also involved the construction of Raymond Avenue and Henson Family Street, as well as expanding an existing retention pond. PREMIER also completed tenant improvements for Building 7, a 1 million-square-foot property that is home to a global beverage company.

PREMIER recently began work on Phase III, which will add a 773,000-square-foot building. When complete, Rickenbacker Logistics Park will total 4 million square feet. The project team included Harris Architects, Swift Engineering and Verdantas. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing partners included Connelly Electric, MVP Plumbing Corp., Dalmatian Fire and MK Industries Inc.

