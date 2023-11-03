PREMIER Design + Build Group to Construct 112,000 SF Headquarters for Heathrow Scientific in Suburban Chicago

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group will soon break ground on a new headquarters for Heathrow Scientific, a global manufacturer of laboratory supplies and instruments designed to support scientific research, analysis and experimentation. The new facility will be located at 440 N. Fairway Drive in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills and will house the company’s manufacturing, laboratory and office operations.

Construction of the two-story, 112,000-square-foot building will commence once demolition of an existing structure on the site is complete. The project will feature a large laboratory, employee fitness center, outdoor dining area, 12 dock positions, two drive-in doors and parking for 63 vehicles. Completion is slated for August 2024. PREMIER is actively exploring green building initiatives, including a solar array and hybrid rooftop units that use electricity instead of natural gas. The project team includes Cornerstone Architects Ltd. and SPACECO Inc. as civil engineer. Brett Kroner of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale of the site.