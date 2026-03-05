Premier Fence Acquires 25.8-Acre Industrial Facility in Middleborough, Massachusetts

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — Premier Fence, a provider of fencing and outdoor home goods, has acquired a 25.8-acre industrial facility in Middleborough, located south of Boston. The property at 370 Wareham St. features four approximately 20,000-square-foot buildings. Two buildings will house uses such as manufacturing, warehousing of raw materials, storage of finished goods and office, showroom and employee training space. Premier Fence will market the other two buildings for lease. The company expects to open its new facility this spring. MassDevelopment provided $11.7 million in bond financing, some of which is tax-exempt, for the purchase and build-out of the facility. Cambridge Savings Bank purchased the bond.