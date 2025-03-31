Premier, Garden Begin Leasing 162-Unit Apartment Complex in Westfield, New Jersey

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Premier Development and Garden Communities, has begun leasing Parkside at Westfield, a 162-unit apartment complex located about 25 miles southwest of New York City. Designed by BlackBird Group Architects, the garden-style property consists of three buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 985 to 1,944 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, library, lounge, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at roughly $3,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.