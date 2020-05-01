Premier Health Solutions Signs 17,350 SF Office Lease in Metro Dallas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Premier Health Solutions, a provider of administration and management services to the healthcare industry, has signed a 17,350-square-foot office lease at Hall Office Park in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco. Clay Vaughn and Preston Lynn of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Gibson and Kim Butler of Hall Financial represented the landlord on an internal basis. The 162-acre Hall Office Park features more than 2.5 million square feet of office space and amenities such as multiple restaurants and food trucks, a fitness center, bank branch, car care center, wine lounge and event room.