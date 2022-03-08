Premier Hotels Acquires 213-Room Hotel @ Times Square in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Hospitality owner-operator Premier Hotels has acquired Hotel @ Times Square, a 213-room property in Midtown Manhattan. The hotel, which was renovated in 2021, also houses 10,000 square feet of retail space and 8,000 square feet of office space. Cronheim Mortgage arranged $41.2 million in acquisition financing through an undisclosed direct lender on behalf of Premier Hotels for the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.
