Friday, May 22, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Premier Logistics, Penwood Acquire Two Industrial Buildings in Inland Empire Totaling 1.5 MSF

by Amy Works

RIALTO, CALIF. — Premier Logistics Properties, in partnership with Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, has purchased two infill big-box warehouses in the Inland Empire. Totaling 1.5 million square feet, the acquisition includes two Class A buildings located at 1568 and 1660 N. Linden Ave. in Rialto. Situated on 107 acres, the assets feature 36- to 42-foot clear heights, full concrete truck courts and “significant” employee parking and trailer storage.

Steve Silk and Mark Alfert of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller, while Bo Mills of KBC Capital Partners represented the buyers in the transaction.

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