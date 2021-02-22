Premier Nears Completion of Two-Building Industrial Development in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The project is located at 202-228 E. Devon Ave. in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Premier Design + Build Group is nearing completion of a two-building industrial development in Elk Grove Village. Seefried Industrial Properties is the developer. The project is located at 202-228 E. Devon Ave. near Chicago O’Hare International Airport and several major highways. Building 1 spans 79,290 square feet while Building 2 totals 83,052 square feet. Each of the buildings will feature two drive-in doors, 12 dock doors and ESFR systems. The project team included Harris Architects Inc. and civil engineer Jacob & Hefner. Premier expects to complete construction by March 1.