REBusinessOnline

Premier Nears Completion of Two-Building Industrial Development in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The project is located at 202-228 E. Devon Ave. in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Premier Design + Build Group is nearing completion of a two-building industrial development in Elk Grove Village. Seefried Industrial Properties is the developer. The project is located at 202-228 E. Devon Ave. near Chicago O’Hare International Airport and several major highways. Building 1 spans 79,290 square feet while Building 2 totals 83,052 square feet. Each of the buildings will feature two drive-in doors, 12 dock doors and ESFR systems. The project team included Harris Architects Inc. and civil engineer Jacob & Hefner. Premier expects to complete construction by March 1.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  