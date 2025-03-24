Monday, March 24, 2025
Located at 634 Crouch St. in Oceanside, Calif., the property offers 5,800 square feet of industrial space spread across six buildings.
Premier Property Management Sells 5,800 SF Industrial Property in Oceanside, California

by Amy Works

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Premier Property Management LLC has sold 634 Crouch Street, an industrial property in Oceanside, to Legacy West Partners LLC for $1.5 million. Ben Tashakorian and Brad Peters of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

The property offers 5,800 square feet of industrial space spread across six buildings. The asset includes 0.4 acres of land on two parcels, with two entrances and a separate bay for multi-tenant use. Additionally, one unit has a residential unit attached. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

