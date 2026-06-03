Premier PV Signs 265,400 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Dallas

DALLAS — Premier PV, a provider of solar photovoltaic products and services, has signed a 265,400-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4715 Mountain Creek Parkway was built in 2004, renovated last year and features 34.5-foot clear heights and six acres for future expansion or outdoor storage.Canon Shoults, Keaton Brice, Maddy Coffman and John Gorman of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, CanTex Capital, in the lease negotiations. Jake Wilson of Site Selection Group represented the tenant.