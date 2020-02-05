Premier Tower to Renovate 25-Story Residential Building in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Premier Tower LP will renovate Commerce Towers, a 25-story residential building located at 914 Main St. in downtown Houston. Originally built in 1928, the property features 140 condominiums for sale. Renovations will involve upgrades to the lobby and amenity spaces, including the pool deck, fitness center and party rooms, as well as exterior renovations to preserve the historic appeal of the building. The project team for the renovation was not disclosed.