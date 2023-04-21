Premier Workspaces Opens 14,500 SF Shared Office Property at Fox Plaza in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Premier Workspaces has signed a 10-year lease for 14,500 square feet of shared office space at 2121 Avenue of the Stars, also known as Fox Plaza, in Los Angeles’ Century City.

Constructed in 1986, the 34-story, Class A trophy building has become a landmark due to its role as Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard. It is also where former President Ronald Reagan had his offices for several years after leaving public office. The Irvine Co. owns the asset.

Gary Weiss of LA Realty Partners represented Premier Workspaces, while Rick Buckley of the same firm represented the Irvine in the lease transaction.