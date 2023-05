IRVINE, CALIF. — Premier Workspaces has taken over a co-working location at 100 Spectrum Center Drive in the Irvine Spectrum area.

Formerly a Carr Workplaces, this 24,200-square-foot location offers ninth-floor views, 87 private offices, three serviced meeting rooms, an on-demand office and a common area lounge with on-site hospitality staff.

This latest transaction expands Premier Workspace’s footprint in Irvine to more than 233,000 square feet across 10 locations.