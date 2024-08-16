Prenuvo Signs 52,342 SF Healthcare Lease in Houston’s River Oaks Area

HOUSTON — Prenuvo, a provider of whole-body MRI imaging services, has signed a 52,342-square-foot healthcare lease in Houston’s River Oaks area. The company is taking space within a six-story building at 3720 Westheimer Road, which is also home to beauty clinic SkinPharm, plastic surgery specialist Nuveau and Occu-Health Surgery Center. Chris Wadley and Madeline Cleary of JLL represented the locally based landlord, Ancorian, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Klink and Walker Ryan of Colliers represented Prenuvo.