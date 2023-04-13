Thursday, April 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pine-Run-Retirement-Community-Doylestown-Pennsylvania
Pine Run Retirement Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, offers independent living, memory care and skilled nursing services.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvaniaSeniors Housing

Presbyterian Senior Living Agrees to Acquire 532-Unit Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

DOYLESTOWN, PA. — Presbyterian Senior Living (PSL) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Pine Run Retirement Community, a 532-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Doylestown, about 25 miles north of Philadelphia. Pine Run features 272 independent living cottages and 24 apartments on a 43-acre campus. The development is home to Pine Run Health Center, which offers rehabilitation services and 90 skilled nursing beds; a 40-bed memory care neighborhood on the top floor known as The Garden; and an intimate setting for palliative services known as The Willows. If the deal closes, PSL will assume ownership of Pine Run from Doylestown Hospital. PSL intends to continue operating Pine Run as a CCRC.

You may also like

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sells Stake in $700M...

2Life Communities Breaks Ground on 174-Unit Seniors Housing...

Newmark Negotiates 46,000 SF Industrial Lease in Secaucus,...

Trinity Solar Inc. Signs 17,731 SF Life Sciences...

Savvy Developers Stay Active Even When the Easy...

Stillwater Capital to Develop Multifamily Community at $1B...

DiversyFund Completes Renovation of 174-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 40,000 SF...

Atkins Cos., Denholtz Properties Acquire 490,000 SF Healthcare...