Presbyterian Senior Living Agrees to Acquire 532-Unit Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, PA. — Presbyterian Senior Living (PSL) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Pine Run Retirement Community, a 532-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Doylestown, about 25 miles north of Philadelphia. Pine Run features 272 independent living cottages and 24 apartments on a 43-acre campus. The development is home to Pine Run Health Center, which offers rehabilitation services and 90 skilled nursing beds; a 40-bed memory care neighborhood on the top floor known as The Garden; and an intimate setting for palliative services known as The Willows. If the deal closes, PSL will assume ownership of Pine Run from Doylestown Hospital. PSL intends to continue operating Pine Run as a CCRC.