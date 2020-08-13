Prescient Capital Moves to 3,000 SF Office in Delafield, Wisconsin

The new office is located at 524 Milwaukee St.

DELAFIELD, WIS. — Prescient Capital Management, a boutique private equity firm, has moved its office to a new location in Delafield, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. The street-level, 3,000-square-foot space better accommodates a growing team, according to Prescient. The office is located at 524 Milwaukee St. Prescient, which specializes in bridge loans ranging from $2 million to $15 million, formerly occupied space at 440 Wells St. in Delafield.