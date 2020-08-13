REBusinessOnline

Prescient Capital Moves to 3,000 SF Office in Delafield, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

The new office is located at 524 Milwaukee St.

DELAFIELD, WIS. — Prescient Capital Management, a boutique private equity firm, has moved its office to a new location in Delafield, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. The street-level, 3,000-square-foot space better accommodates a growing team, according to Prescient. The office is located at 524 Milwaukee St. Prescient, which specializes in bridge loans ranging from $2 million to $15 million, formerly occupied space at 440 Wells St. in Delafield.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  