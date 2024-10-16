Preserve Partners Buys 165-Unit O’Connor Oaks Apartments in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Salt Lake City-based investment firm Preserve Partners has purchased O’Connor Oaks, a 165-unit apartment complex in northeast San Antonio. Built in 1983, the garden-style community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 900 square feet. Amenities include two pools with sundecks, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a business center and a dog park. The site also features four acres for additional expansion. Jim Young and Chase Easley of Newmark represented the seller, Austin-based JMB Group, in the transaction.