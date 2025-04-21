Presidio Bay Ventures, Artemis Real Estate Buy 121-Unit Olume Multifamily Building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Presidio Bay Ventures, in partnership with Artemis Real Estate Partners, has acquired Olume, an apartment building located at 1401 Mission St. in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, for $39.7 million. Matt Kroger, Ryan Wagner, Brandon Geraldo and Fatai Alashe of JLL brokered the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

Olume offers 121 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Community amenities include a 360-degree view rooftop deck, residential lounge, coffee bar, pet park and electric vehicle charging stations. The Main Post will manage the property.