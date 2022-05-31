Presidio Bay Ventures Breaks Ground on 147,000 SF Life Sciences Project in San Carlos, California

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — Presidio Bay Ventures has broken ground on a Class A life sciences and R&D development located at 777 Industrial Road in San Carlos. The existing 45,000-square-foot dealership building will be fully redeveloped into a four-story, 147,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

Stanton Architecture and DES Architects & Engineers designed the building, which will be tailored toward research and development users with a heavy lab component. Potential tenants include companies working in life sciences, biotech, food tech, agricultural tech, auto tech, drone tech, robotics, and other users requiring mission-critical infrastructure. Building amenities will include e-bikes, outdoor workspaces equipped with Wi-Fi and an onsite fitness center.

Approved in June 2021, the project is slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2023. Marc Pope and Ben Paul of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the building.