Presidio Bay Ventures Breaks Ground on 147,000 SF Life Sciences Project in San Carlos, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Life Sciences, Western

Located at 777 Industrial Road in San Carlos, Calif., the existing 45,000-square-foot property will be redeveloped into a four-story, 147,000-square-foot industrial facility.

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — Presidio Bay Ventures has broken ground on a Class A life sciences and R&D development located at 777 Industrial Road in San Carlos. The existing 45,000-square-foot dealership building will be fully redeveloped into a four-story, 147,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

Stanton Architecture and DES Architects & Engineers designed the building, which will be tailored toward research and development users with a heavy lab component. Potential tenants include companies working in life sciences, biotech, food tech, agricultural tech, auto tech, drone tech, robotics, and other users requiring mission-critical infrastructure. Building amenities will include e-bikes, outdoor workspaces equipped with Wi-Fi and an onsite fitness center.

Approved in June 2021, the project is slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2023. Marc Pope and Ben Paul of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the building.

