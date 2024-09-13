Presidio Bay Ventures Breaks Ground on 36,000 SF Office ‘Resort’ in Palo Alto, California

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Presidio Bay Ventures has broken ground on 388 Cambridge, an office resort in Palo Alto. The three-level office development will combine hospitality-level design, a focus on wellness and a commitment to sustainability, including all-electric, net-zero operations.

Slated for completion by third-quarter 2025, the 36,000-square-foot 388 Cambridge will feature 3,418 square feet of ground-floor retail space, spa-style steam showers, cold-plunge pools, landscaped outdoor balconies and concierge service.

The project team includes Brereton Architects, Adean Studios and JETT Landscape Architecture + Design. Newmark is handling leasing of the commercial space, while CBRE is overseeing leasing of the retail space.