Located in Palo Alto, Calif., 388 Cambridge will offer 36,000 square feet of office space and 3,418 square feet of retail space.
Presidio Bay Ventures Breaks Ground on 36,000 SF Office ‘Resort’ in Palo Alto, California

by Amy Works

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Presidio Bay Ventures has broken ground on 388 Cambridge, an office resort in Palo Alto. The three-level office development will combine hospitality-level design, a focus on wellness and a commitment to sustainability, including all-electric, net-zero operations.

Slated for completion by third-quarter 2025, the 36,000-square-foot 388 Cambridge will feature 3,418 square feet of ground-floor retail space, spa-style steam showers, cold-plunge pools, landscaped outdoor balconies and concierge service.

The project team includes Brereton Architects, Adean Studios and JETT Landscape Architecture + Design. Newmark is handling leasing of the commercial space, while CBRE is overseeing leasing of the retail space.

