REBusinessOnline

Presidio Bay Ventures Receives $120M in Construction Financing for Ventana Residences Multifamily Project in San Francisco

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Ventana-Residences-San-Francisco-CA

Ventana Residences in San Francisco’s Outer Mission and Excelsior District will feature 193 apartments, with 48 designated as below market-rate units. (Rendering courtesy of Presidio Bay Ventures)

SAN FRANCISCO — Presidio Bay Ventures has received on $120 million in construction financing for the development of Ventana Residences, an apartment community located at 99 Ocean Ave. in San Francisco’s Outer Mission and Excelsior District. The project is a joint venture between Presidio Bay and American Realty Advisors, with capital managed by TDA Investment Group and AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust providing the senior construction loan.

Ventana Residences will offer 193 family-friendly apartments, with 48 designated as below-market-rate units, in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities will include a fitness center, co-working spaces, on-site childcare facilities, a two-level roof deck and a large-format, public-facing art program. Additionally, the project’s design incorporates sustainable elements including rooftop solar photovoltaic panels, all-electric appliances and individual utility submetering.

Utilizing 100 percent union labor, the development of Ventana Residences will create more than 500 prevailing wage jobs and provide 25 percent on-site affordable housing, making the project the largest San Francisco community to be built under the city’s HOME-SF affordable housing development program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  