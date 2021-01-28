Presidio Bay Ventures Receives $120M in Construction Financing for Ventana Residences Multifamily Project in San Francisco

Ventana Residences in San Francisco’s Outer Mission and Excelsior District will feature 193 apartments, with 48 designated as below market-rate units. (Rendering courtesy of Presidio Bay Ventures)

SAN FRANCISCO — Presidio Bay Ventures has received on $120 million in construction financing for the development of Ventana Residences, an apartment community located at 99 Ocean Ave. in San Francisco’s Outer Mission and Excelsior District. The project is a joint venture between Presidio Bay and American Realty Advisors, with capital managed by TDA Investment Group and AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust providing the senior construction loan.

Ventana Residences will offer 193 family-friendly apartments, with 48 designated as below-market-rate units, in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities will include a fitness center, co-working spaces, on-site childcare facilities, a two-level roof deck and a large-format, public-facing art program. Additionally, the project’s design incorporates sustainable elements including rooftop solar photovoltaic panels, all-electric appliances and individual utility submetering.

Utilizing 100 percent union labor, the development of Ventana Residences will create more than 500 prevailing wage jobs and provide 25 percent on-site affordable housing, making the project the largest San Francisco community to be built under the city’s HOME-SF affordable housing development program.