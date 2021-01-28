Presidio Bay Ventures Receives $120M in Construction Financing for Ventana Residences Multifamily Project in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — Presidio Bay Ventures has received on $120 million in construction financing for the development of Ventana Residences, an apartment community located at 99 Ocean Ave. in San Francisco’s Outer Mission and Excelsior District. The project is a joint venture between Presidio Bay and American Realty Advisors, with capital managed by TDA Investment Group and AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust providing the senior construction loan.
Ventana Residences will offer 193 family-friendly apartments, with 48 designated as below-market-rate units, in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities will include a fitness center, co-working spaces, on-site childcare facilities, a two-level roof deck and a large-format, public-facing art program. Additionally, the project’s design incorporates sustainable elements including rooftop solar photovoltaic panels, all-electric appliances and individual utility submetering.
Utilizing 100 percent union labor, the development of Ventana Residences will create more than 500 prevailing wage jobs and provide 25 percent on-site affordable housing, making the project the largest San Francisco community to be built under the city’s HOME-SF affordable housing development program.