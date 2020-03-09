REBusinessOnline

Presidio Property Trust Sells Centennial Technology Center in Colorado Springs for $15M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Centennial Tech Center_Co Springs

Comcast and Walter Kidde United Technologies occupy Centennial Technology Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — San Diego-based Presidio Property Trust has completed the disposition of Centennial Technology Center, an office asset located at 4820 and 4920 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Eagle, Idaho-based Alturas Capital Partners acquired the property for $15 million.

Situated on 9.3 acres within the Garden of the Gods Office Park, Centennial Technology Center features 110,405 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased with Comcast and Walter Kidde United Technologies as anchor tenants.

Patrick Devereaux, James Brady and Campbell Davis of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020