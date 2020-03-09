Presidio Property Trust Sells Centennial Technology Center in Colorado Springs for $15M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Comcast and Walter Kidde United Technologies occupy Centennial Technology Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — San Diego-based Presidio Property Trust has completed the disposition of Centennial Technology Center, an office asset located at 4820 and 4920 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Eagle, Idaho-based Alturas Capital Partners acquired the property for $15 million.

Situated on 9.3 acres within the Garden of the Gods Office Park, Centennial Technology Center features 110,405 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased with Comcast and Walter Kidde United Technologies as anchor tenants.

Patrick Devereaux, James Brady and Campbell Davis of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.