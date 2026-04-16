Presidium Acquires 186-Unit Apartment Complex in Houston’s Heights District

HOUSTON — Texas-based investment firm Presidium has acquired Whitney at The Heights, a 186-unit apartment complex located just outside of downtown Houston. Built in 2001, Whitney at The Heights offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 666 to 1,320 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private entrances/patios. Amenities include a pool, resident clubhouse, fitness center, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling areas with TVs. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Presidium plans to implement a value-add program that will initially target common areas and amenity spaces.