Monday, September 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Presidium-Casa-Siena-Santa-Fe-NM
Located in Santa Fe, N.M., Presidium Casa Siena offers 171 apartments, a club room, heated pool, grilling and kitchen spaces, a private dog park and pet spa, surface-level parking and carports.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew MexicoWestern

Presidium, Argosy Open 171-Unit Multifamily Community in Santa Fe, New Mexico

by Amy Works

SANTA FE, N.M. — A joint venture between Presidium and Argosy Real Estate Partners has opened Presidium Casa Siena, a 160,000-square-foot multifamily property at 5750 Airport Road in Santa Fe.

The community features 171 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 565 square feet to 1,201 square feet, with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, garden tubs and upscale finishes. Residences will also offer full-size washers/dryers, under-cabinet lighting, keyless entry doors and built-in USB ports.  

Community amenities include a club room with coworking and conference spaces; a fitness center; exhibition kitchen and game rooms; a heated, resort-style pool surrounded by grilling and kitchen spaces and two cave lounges within private courtyards; a private dog park with pet spa; mail and package pickup rooms; surface-level parking; electric-vehicle charging stations and carports.

The project team includes Humphreys & Partners, Isaacson & Arfman and Pavilion Construction. This is the first joint venture between Presidium and Argosy Real Estate Partners.

You may also like

EBSC Lending Closes $14.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing...

MIG Sells Four Governor Park Office Property in...

Ryan Cos. Completes 502-Unit Renata at Lakewood Ranch...

GTIS, Collett Break Ground on 933,120 SF Industrial...

Northmarq Arranges $55M Refinancing for Lincoln at Dilworth...

McShane Construction Delivers 288-Unit OSLO Apartment Community in...

CBRE Brokers $15M Sale of Office Building in...

NorCal Industrial Markets Show Signs of Optimism Despite...

Trammell Crow Co. to Develop First Phase of...