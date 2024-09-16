Presidium, Argosy Open 171-Unit Multifamily Community in Santa Fe, New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — A joint venture between Presidium and Argosy Real Estate Partners has opened Presidium Casa Siena, a 160,000-square-foot multifamily property at 5750 Airport Road in Santa Fe.

The community features 171 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 565 square feet to 1,201 square feet, with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, garden tubs and upscale finishes. Residences will also offer full-size washers/dryers, under-cabinet lighting, keyless entry doors and built-in USB ports.

Community amenities include a club room with coworking and conference spaces; a fitness center; exhibition kitchen and game rooms; a heated, resort-style pool surrounded by grilling and kitchen spaces and two cave lounges within private courtyards; a private dog park with pet spa; mail and package pickup rooms; surface-level parking; electric-vehicle charging stations and carports.

The project team includes Humphreys & Partners, Isaacson & Arfman and Pavilion Construction. This is the first joint venture between Presidium and Argosy Real Estate Partners.