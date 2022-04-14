REBusinessOnline

Presidium Begins Construction on 344-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium-Valley-View-Farmers-Branch

Phase I of Presidium Valley View is expected to be fully complete in late 2023. During Phase II of the project, which is set to break ground in 2024, Presidium plans to develop additional apartment units alongside the initial building.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun construction on Presidium Valley View, a 344-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Units at Presidium Valley View will come with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, built-in desks, private balconies, keyless entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Indoors, the property will house a fitness center, clubroom area, coffee bar, theater lounge with a golf simulator and coworking spaces. Outdoor amenities will include a pool, yoga lawns, grilling areas and a pet park/spa. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects is the project architect. Phase I of the development is scheduled to be complete in late 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  