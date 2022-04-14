Presidium Begins Construction on 344-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas

Phase I of Presidium Valley View is expected to be fully complete in late 2023. During Phase II of the project, which is set to break ground in 2024, Presidium plans to develop additional apartment units alongside the initial building.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun construction on Presidium Valley View, a 344-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Units at Presidium Valley View will come with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, built-in desks, private balconies, keyless entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Indoors, the property will house a fitness center, clubroom area, coffee bar, theater lounge with a golf simulator and coworking spaces. Outdoor amenities will include a pool, yoga lawns, grilling areas and a pet park/spa. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects is the project architect. Phase I of the development is scheduled to be complete in late 2023.