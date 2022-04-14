Presidium Begins Construction on 344-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas
FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun construction on Presidium Valley View, a 344-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Units at Presidium Valley View will come with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, built-in desks, private balconies, keyless entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Indoors, the property will house a fitness center, clubroom area, coffee bar, theater lounge with a golf simulator and coworking spaces. Outdoor amenities will include a pool, yoga lawns, grilling areas and a pet park/spa. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects is the project architect. Phase I of the development is scheduled to be complete in late 2023.
