REBusinessOnline

Presidium Begins Leasing 272-Unit Apartment Community at Pecan District in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium-Pecan-District-Pflugerville

Full completion of Presidium Pecan District in Pflugerville is scheduled for September. (image courtesy of Mark Odom Studio)

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium The Pecan District, a 272-unit apartment community in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The property represents Phase I of the Texas-based developer’s Pecan District mixed-use project, a multi-phase project that will feature more residential units, office space and retail and restaurant space. Mark Odom Studios designed the apartment community, which features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a game lounge and an outdoor kitchen. Full completion is scheduled for September.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  