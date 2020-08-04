Presidium Begins Leasing 272-Unit Apartment Community at Pecan District in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Full completion of Presidium Pecan District in Pflugerville is scheduled for September. (image courtesy of Mark Odom Studio)

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium The Pecan District, a 272-unit apartment community in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The property represents Phase I of the Texas-based developer’s Pecan District mixed-use project, a multi-phase project that will feature more residential units, office space and retail and restaurant space. Mark Odom Studios designed the apartment community, which features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a game lounge and an outdoor kitchen. Full completion is scheduled for September.