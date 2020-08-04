Presidium Begins Leasing 272-Unit Apartment Community at Pecan District in Metro Austin
PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium The Pecan District, a 272-unit apartment community in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The property represents Phase I of the Texas-based developer’s Pecan District mixed-use project, a multi-phase project that will feature more residential units, office space and retail and restaurant space. Mark Odom Studios designed the apartment community, which features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a game lounge and an outdoor kitchen. Full completion is scheduled for September.
