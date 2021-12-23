REBusinessOnline

Presidium Begins Leasing 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium-Hill-Street-Grand-Prairie

Presidium Hill Street in Grand Prairie is expected to be fully complete in summer 2022.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Hill Street, a 290-unit multifamily project located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, smart technology lock systems and Ecobee thermostats. Amenities include a pool, business lounge with conference rooms, rooftop terrace, fitness center, onsite car wash and a pet grooming area. Project partners include O’Brien Architects, interior design firm SLJ Design Group and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in spring 2022.

