Presidium Begins Leasing 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium Hill Street in Grand Prairie is expected to be fully complete in summer 2022.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Hill Street, a 290-unit multifamily project located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, smart technology lock systems and Ecobee thermostats. Amenities include a pool, business lounge with conference rooms, rooftop terrace, fitness center, onsite car wash and a pet grooming area. Project partners include O’Brien Architects, interior design firm SLJ Design Group and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in spring 2022.