Monday, December 9, 2024
Presidium-Valley-View-Farmers-Branch
The first move-ins at Presidium Valley View, a 348-unit apartment community in Farmers Branch, will begin in January. Construction of Phase II of the development is set to begin in September 2026.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Presidium Begins Leasing 348-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers Branch, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Valley View, a 348-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 573 to 1,631 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, built-in desks, private balconies, keyless entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Indoors, the property houses a fitness center, clubroom area, coffee bar, theater lounge with a golf simulator and coworking spaces. Outdoor amenities include a pool, yoga lawns, grilling areas and a pet park/spa. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects served as the project architect. Rents start at $1,585 per month for a studio apartment.

