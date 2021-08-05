Presidium Begins Leasing 370-Unit Multifamily Project in Northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Chase Hill, a 370-unit multifamily project in northwest San Antonio. Designed by REES Associates Inc., the community will be situated on a 17-acre site near La Cantera Resort & Spa, which USAA Real Estate recently sold. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchens with grilling areas, a playground, dog park, fitness center, media room, bar and an onsite car wash. Presidium expects to complete the project by next summer.
