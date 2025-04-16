Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Residences at Presidium 183 in Austin feature wood-inspired flooring, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and quartz-style countertops. Smart home technology, covered balconies and built-in desks come standard, while select residences offer dedicated wine coolers, mudrooms, private garages and floor-to-ceiling showers.
Presidium Begins Leasing 374-Unit Apartment Community in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium 183, a 374-unit multifamily project located near The Domain in North Austin. Designed by O’Brien Architects, Presidium 183 offers several different floor plans, and units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz-style countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a coworking lounge with private offices, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, a speakeasy-style bar, entertainment room with a theater and golf simulator, outdoor game lawn, pool and a dog run. Construction began in late 2023. Rents start at roughly $1,320 per month for a studio apartment.

