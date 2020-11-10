REBusinessOnline

Presidium Begins Leasing 408-Unit Apartment Community at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth

Presidium-Revelstoke-Fort-Worth

Each unit at Presidium Revelstoke in Fort Worth features smart technology that allows residents to control the temperature, access and lighting in the homes from their wireless devices.

FORT WORTH — Texas-based multifamily developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Revelstoke, a 408-unit apartment community located within Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. O’Brien Architects designed the property, which is situated on 17.2 acres. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, fitness center with spin and yoga studios, outdoor grilling and game area, a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen and business center, a community playground and a dog park. Kimley-Horn served as the civil engineer for the project, and Provident General Contractors handled construction. Full completion is scheduled for next year.

 

