Presidium Begins Leasing Phase I of 1,100-Unit Multifamily Development in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Phase I of Presidium Berkshire in Fort Worth comprises 340 units. Full completion is scheduled for early 2023.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Phase I of Presidium Berkshire, a 1,100-unit multifamily development located on the north side of Fort Worth. Phase I of the project comprises 340 units in a 352,000-square-foot community that is expected to be fully complete early next year. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz-style countertops, private balconies/terraces, individual washers and dryers and built-in desks. Amenities will include a pool with splash pads, outdoor dining and grilling areas, a two-story fitness center with a yoga studio, a speakeasy-style bar, demonstration kitchen, coworkorking lounge and a dog park. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects designed Presidium Berkshire. Rents start at $1,480 per month for a studio apartment.

