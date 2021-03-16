REBusinessOnline

Presidium Breaks Ground on 283-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

Phase I of Presidium Waterford in North Austin will total 283 units, the first of which are expected to be available for occupancy in December 2022.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on Phase I of Presidium Waterford, a 283-unit multifamily project that will be located near The Domain in North Austin. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects and Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, the property will offer amenities such as a pool, fire pits, fitness center, office lounges and a bocce court. The first units are scheduled to be delivered in December 2022. Presidium is currently in the design stage of Phase II, which it estimates will include 350 units.

