Presidium Breaks Ground on 283-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on Phase I of Presidium Waterford, a 283-unit multifamily project that will be located near The Domain in North Austin. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects and Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, the property will offer amenities such as a pool, fire pits, fitness center, office lounges and a bocce court. The first units are scheduled to be delivered in December 2022. Presidium is currently in the design stage of Phase II, which it estimates will include 350 units.
