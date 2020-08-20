REBusinessOnline

Presidium Breaks Ground on 290-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium-Hill-Street-Grand-Prairie

Presidium Hill Street in Grand Prairie is expected to be complete in mid-2022.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium Group has broken ground on Presidium Hill Street, a 290-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects, the four-story property will feature amenities such as a pool, business center with conference rooms, fitness center, rooftop terrace, a pet grooming area and bike storage space. Completion is slated for mid-2022. Veritex Community Bank provided construction financing.

