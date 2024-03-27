Presidium Breaks Ground on 307-Unit Multifamily Project in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on a 307-unit multifamily project that will be located within the 314-acre Velocity master-planned development in southeast Austin. Apartments will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 375 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog park, volleyball and pickleball courts, entertainment lounge and podcast rooms. O’Brien Architects designed the four-story project, and Provident General Contractors is handling construction. Completion is slated for mid-2025.