Presidium Breaks Ground on 340-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on Presidium Berkshire, a 340-unit apartment community located near Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects, the 352,000-square-foot property will feature units with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and high-end finishes. Amenities will include a clubhouse with gaming tables and a speakeasy-style bar, a business center with private offices and conference rooms, demonstration kitchen, two-story fitness center, dog park, pool and outdoor grilling stations. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer for the project, and Provident General Contractors is handling construction, which is slated for a mid-late 2022 completion.