Presidium Breaks Ground on 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium will incorporate smart technology such as keyless entry doors and Ecobee thermostats into each unit at its new project in Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on a 358-unit multifamily project in northeast Austin. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners, Presidium Tech Ridge will sit on 14 acres and feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in desks, wine coolers and full-size washers and dryers. The amenity package will comprise a pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar, theater lounge, golf simulator, business center, catering kitchen, coworking lounge, courtyard with fire pits and a dog park. Completion is slated for late 2023.

