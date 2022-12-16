Presidium Breaks Ground on 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on a 358-unit multifamily project in northeast Austin. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners, Presidium Tech Ridge will sit on 14 acres and feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in desks, wine coolers and full-size washers and dryers. The amenity package will comprise a pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar, theater lounge, golf simulator, business center, catering kitchen, coworking lounge, courtyard with fire pits and a dog park. Completion is slated for late 2023.
