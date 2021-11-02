REBusinessOnline

Presidium Breaks Ground on 368-Unit Multifamily Project in Frisco Square

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium-Frisco-Square

Presidium Frisco Square will total 368 units upon completion.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Texas-based multifamily developer Presidium has broken ground on Presidium Frisco Square, a 368-unit multifamily project located within the Frisco Square mixed-use development in metro Dallas. Units will offer keyless entry mechanisms, ecobee thermostats and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities will include a pool, three courtyards with outdoor kitchens, a dog park, clubroom, cinema lounge, golf simulator, fitness center and a business center with micro-offices and a podcast room. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects designed the project. Presidium expects to deliver the first units in June 2023.

