Presidium Breaks Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily Project in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Multifamily developer Presidium has broken ground on Presidium at Chase Hill, a 370-unit apartment project in San Antonio. The community, which will be Presidium’s first in the Alamo City, will be situated on 17 acres on the city’s northwest side. Units will feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities will include multiple pools, outdoor grilling areas, a two-story fitness center, multiple Wi-Fi lounges and a rooftop terrace. REES Associates Inc. designed the community. Pape-Dawson is the project engineer, and Hitchcock Design Group is the landscape architect. Completion is slated for early- to mid-2022.