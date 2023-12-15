Presidium Breaks Ground on 374-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has broken ground on Presidium 183, a 374-unit multifamily project in North Austin. Designed by O’Brien Architects, Presidium 183 will offer several different floor plans, and units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz-style countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a coworking lounge with private offices, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, a speakeasy-style bar, entertainment room with a theater and golf simulator, outdoor game lawn, pool and a dog run. Completion is slated for mid-2025.