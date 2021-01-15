Presidium Completes 188-Unit Active Adult Project in Frisco

Presidium at Edgestone in Frisco totals 188 units.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed construction of Presidium at Edgestone, a luxury active adult community in Frisco, a northern suburb of Dallas. Designed by Cross Architects and SeeSaw Creative, the 165,398-square-foot property features 188 units on 18 acres near a variety of commercial and retail developments, as well as 10 golf courses, several walking trails and the upcoming 275-acre Grand Park. The community offers freestanding independent living cottages in addition to a residential building with amenities such as clubrooms, a pool, fitness and wellness center, library and cyber lounge, media and game rooms, pavilions and a resident gardening area with shade structures. The operator is Capstone Real Estate. Average rents range from $1,382 to $2,135 per month.