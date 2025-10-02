Thursday, October 2, 2025
Presidium-Waterford-Austin
Presidium Waterford was designed with eco-friendliness in mind, as evidence by features such as high-performance windows, exterior insulation, a rainwater biofiltration system, energy-efficient appliances and advanced air purification technology throughout the property.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Presidium Completes 283-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium Waterford, a 283-unit multifamily project in North Austin. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects and Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, the six-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fire pits, fitness center, office lounges and a bocce ball court. The property also features a courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and multiple social spaces. Rents start at $1,450 per month for a studio apartment. When construction began in spring 2021, the project was planned as Phase I of a larger development. Phase II is now known as Presidium 183 and has 374 units that are currently in lease-up.

