Presidium Completes 283-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium Waterford, a 283-unit multifamily project in North Austin. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects and Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, the six-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fire pits, fitness center, office lounges and a bocce ball court. The property also features a courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and multiple social spaces. Rents start at $1,450 per month for a studio apartment. When construction began in spring 2021, the project was planned as Phase I of a larger development. Phase II is now known as Presidium 183 and has 374 units that are currently in lease-up.