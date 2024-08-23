Friday, August 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at Presidium Regal in Jacksonville include a zero-edge swimming pool with grilling stations, poolside cabanas, indoor and outdoor fireplaces with lounging areas and an onsite car wash, among other high-end offerings.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Presidium Completes 334-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Presidium has completed Presidium Regal, a 334-unit luxury apartment community located at 14501 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville. The property represents the fourth community in the city for the Texas-based multifamily developer and operator.

Designed by Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, Presidium Regal’s one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range in size from 550 to 1,600 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,470 to $2,945, according to Apartments.com.

The property’s 11,000-square-foot leasing office and clubhouse features a club room, game lounge, golf simulator, theater room, showroom kitchen, coworking lounge with micro-offices, podcast rooms, a rooftop lounging deck and a 2,000-square-foot fitness center. Other amenities include a zero-edge swimming pool with grilling stations, poolside cabanas, indoor and outdoor fireplaces with lounging areas, an onsite car wash, juice and java bar, dog park and dog spa and EV charging stations.

You may also like

Palladium USA Completes $64M Multifamily Project in Anna,...

Northmarq Brokers $55M Sale of Braxton at Lake...

Pearlmark, Seastone Capital Acquire 433,039 SF Industrial Building...

CBRE Arranges $32.5M Refinancing for Westshore Center Office...

American Landmark Purchases 304-Unit Ingleside Apartments in North...

CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte...

NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Apartment Building...

FHLBank Chicago Launches $300M LIHTC Collateral Pilot Program

JLL Arranges $31M Construction Loan for Apartment Building...