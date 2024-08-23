Presidium Completes 334-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Presidium has completed Presidium Regal, a 334-unit luxury apartment community located at 14501 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville. The property represents the fourth community in the city for the Texas-based multifamily developer and operator.

Designed by Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, Presidium Regal’s one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range in size from 550 to 1,600 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,470 to $2,945, according to Apartments.com.

The property’s 11,000-square-foot leasing office and clubhouse features a club room, game lounge, golf simulator, theater room, showroom kitchen, coworking lounge with micro-offices, podcast rooms, a rooftop lounging deck and a 2,000-square-foot fitness center. Other amenities include a zero-edge swimming pool with grilling stations, poolside cabanas, indoor and outdoor fireplaces with lounging areas, an onsite car wash, juice and java bar, dog park and dog spa and EV charging stations.