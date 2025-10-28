Presidium Completes 338-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers Branch, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium Valley View, a 338-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 573 to 1,631 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, built-in desks, private balconies, keyless entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Indoors, the property houses a fitness center, clubroom area, coffee bar, theater lounge with a golf simulator and coworking spaces. Outdoor amenities include a pool, yoga lawns, grilling areas and a pet park/spa. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects served as the project architect. Leasing began last winter, at which point rents started at $1,585 per month for a studio apartment.