Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Presidium-Valley-View
Select residences at Presidium Valley View in Dallas also include built-in desks and mudrooms.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Presidium Completes 338-Unit Apartment Community in Farmers Branch, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium Valley View, a 338-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 573 to 1,631 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, built-in desks, private balconies, keyless entry mechanisms and individual washers and dryers. Indoors, the property houses a fitness center, clubroom area, coffee bar, theater lounge with a golf simulator and coworking spaces. Outdoor amenities include a pool, yoga lawns, grilling areas and a pet park/spa. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects served as the project architect. Leasing began last winter, at which point rents started at $1,585 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Joint Venture to Develop 262,612 SF Industrial Facility...

CanTex Capital Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio in...

Image First of Dallas Signs 44,045 SF Lease...

JLL Arranges Sale of 23,256 SF Retail Building...

Partnership Buys Midtown Manhattan Office Building, Plans Residential...

L&L, Oak Row Open 1 MSF Wynwood Plaza...

ANF Completes 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in...

Hanover Co., KTGY Break Ground on Residential Building...

IndiCap, VAC Development Start Construction of $31M Bethany...